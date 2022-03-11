M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 429,186 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,179,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 429,186 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $108,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Comcast by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883,869 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $569,179,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Comcast by 5.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Comcast by 60.4% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 16,274,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $910,251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,333 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 22.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,557,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,373,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,041 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

