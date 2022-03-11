Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Snap-on comprises approximately 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after acquiring an additional 62,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,869 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Snap-on by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNA stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.33.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

