Monument Capital Management Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 667.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 192,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 167,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 73,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,026. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200-day moving average is $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.