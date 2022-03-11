14,536 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Purchased by Abacus Planning Group Inc.

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 23,591 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 11.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,400. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMKR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 5,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,551. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.04 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 10.48%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

