Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Price Up 4.2% Following Strong Earnings

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $8.47 and last traded at $8.42. Approximately 744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 516,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.08.

The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.67.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Rich purchased 15,000 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,848,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $14,916,959.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,924,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after purchasing an additional 71,556 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.42.

Custom Truck One Source Company Profile (NYSE:CTOS)

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

