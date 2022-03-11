Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 1,023.2% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
GLO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,966. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%.
Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.
