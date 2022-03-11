Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 77,500 shares, an increase of 1,023.2% from the February 13th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

GLO traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.24. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,966. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0943 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.25%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 80.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,296,934 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 579,120 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,601,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 29.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,276 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 72.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 259,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 109,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 132,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,367 shares during the period.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.