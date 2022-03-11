IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 491 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Trade Desk by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Trade Desk by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $822,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,969 shares of company stock worth $2,729,066 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day moving average is $80.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 221.16, a PEG ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.50.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

