Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Motco boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 37.5% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.

AMGN stock opened at $227.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.38. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $261.00. The firm has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.22. Amgen had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 120.59%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.