Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

STRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Strattec Security stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.79. 923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,449. The firm has a market cap of $153.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.33 and a 200 day moving average of $38.76. Strattec Security has a 12 month low of $31.89 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Strattec Security by 61.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the second quarter worth $650,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Strattec Security by 19.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 160.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,018 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side doors, power lift gates, power deck lids, and door handles.

