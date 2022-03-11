TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

TESS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.91. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.10 million, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.05. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.27. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TESS. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 606,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,790 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 268.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

