Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.02. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.