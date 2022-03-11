Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Trevi Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:TRVI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.60. The stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,331. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.02. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevi Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Trevi Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 271,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

