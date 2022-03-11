Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded by Itaú Unibanco to “Market Perform”

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Itaú Unibanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $35.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IFS. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

NYSE:IFS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.59. 98,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,902. Intercorp Financial Services has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.44.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 38.19% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial Services will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 30.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,179,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 737,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 1.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,257,000 after purchasing an additional 30,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 43,257 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 267,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after purchasing an additional 125,380 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 38,253 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

