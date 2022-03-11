Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,841. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 27,432 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 16,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,089 shares during the period. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.