RF Industries (RFIL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect RF Industries to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

RFIL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,413. The company has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.14. RF Industries has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.55.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RFIL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of RF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

In other RF Industries news, Director Sheryl Lynn Cefali bought 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Keith Holdsworth bought 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.41 per share, with a total value of $75,582.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,381 shares of company stock valued at $159,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 323.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 36,917 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RF Industries by 16.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly segments. The RF Connector and Cable Assembly segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, OEM markets, and other end markets.

