Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Price Target Raised to €90.00

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from €85.00 ($92.39) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of several other reports. AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($54.35) to €55.00 ($59.78) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAYRY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 478,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

