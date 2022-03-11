Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 1,415 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 153.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 91,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of MongoDB by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $338.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 81.24% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.50.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,530 shares of company stock valued at $83,089,639. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

