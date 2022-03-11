$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $0.66. Atlantic Union Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $177.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of AUB traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,530. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

In other news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,044,000 after acquiring an additional 70,685 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,591,000 after acquiring an additional 35,703 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,288,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,028,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,725,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

