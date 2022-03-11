Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Separately, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Institutional investors own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rivian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Rivian from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 115.20.

Rivian stock opened at 41.16 on Friday. Rivian has a 52-week low of 39.77 and a 52-week high of 179.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 66.98.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 60.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Rivian will post -5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

