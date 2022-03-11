BitBlocks Finance (BBKFI) Price Hits $0.0045 on Exchanges

BitBlocks Finance (CURRENCY:BBKFI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. BitBlocks Finance has a total market cap of $26,736.00 and $56.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitBlocks Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One BitBlocks Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00045629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.43 or 0.06590114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,087.69 or 0.99825446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00042305 BTC.

BitBlocks Finance Coin Profile

BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 6,524,981 coins and its circulating supply is 5,893,211 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI

