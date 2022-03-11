Michael Nossal Purchases 15,000 Shares of IGO Limited (ASX:IGO) Stock

IGO Limited (ASX:IGO – Get Rating) insider Michael Nossal purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$13.16 ($9.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$197,400.00 ($144,087.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

About IGO (Get Rating)

IGO Limited operates as an exploration and mining company focusing on discovering, developing, and operating assets focused on metals to enabling clean energy in Australia. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation located to the east-northeast of Norseman. It also engages in the exploration of nickel and copper projects located in Western Australia, Northern Territory, and South Australia, as well as Greenland.

