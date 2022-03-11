Monument Capital Management Trims Position in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Monument Capital Management lessened its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,868 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management owned 0.32% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 63.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $137,000.

NYSEARCA:BIZD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.20. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,505. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.37. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $18.03.

