Monument Capital Management Trims Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Monument Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,883 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,129,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 812.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 102,361 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 91,144 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,694 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of NYSE:LPX traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. 9,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,961. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $49.20 and a one year high of $79.77.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

