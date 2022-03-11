Travis Dillon Acquires 350,000 Shares of Terragen Holdings Limited (ASX:TGH) Stock

Terragen Holdings Limited (ASX:TGH – Get Rating) insider Travis Dillon bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$60,200.00 ($43,941.61).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Terragen Company Profile

Terragen Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, production, and sales of biological products for agriculture sectors in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers Great Land, a soil conditioner containing live and naturally occurring bacterial species from the Lactobacillus and Acetobacter genera; and Mylo, a live microbial feed supplement for cattle.

