SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Raised by Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 3.4% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,447.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 115.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $31.28 and a 1 year high of $38.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.29.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

