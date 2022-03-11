Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 1,050 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

In other Southern news, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $308,822.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,333. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SO opened at $68.61 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.53 and a one year high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.81%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

