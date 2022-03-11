Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,116 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.1% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Intel by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 44,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Intel by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,892 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 47,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 23,024 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.83.

INTC stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

