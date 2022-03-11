Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 3.80% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ GLRE opened at $6.98 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $6.60 and a one year high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,683 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 102,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 52,627 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

