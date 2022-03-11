SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of SSSS stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $12.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.73 million, a PE ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.95. SuRo Capital has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $117,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Allison Green bought 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $74,773.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSSS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in SuRo Capital by 1,179.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 436,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 402,196 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 47,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 49.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SuRo Capital by 37.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 25,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on SuRo Capital from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut their target price on SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on SuRo Capital from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

