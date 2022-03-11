REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
REV Group stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.
REV Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on REV Group (REVG)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.