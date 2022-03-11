REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. REV Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

REV Group stock opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $898.59 million, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24. REV Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of REV Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in REV Group by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in REV Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in REV Group by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

