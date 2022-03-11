Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for APA Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.00. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for APA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get APA alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on APA from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

NASDAQ APA opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.49. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $41.20.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in APA in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.