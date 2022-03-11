Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.34 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $5.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%.
LEU traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.11. 6,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,503. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $716.41 million, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 2.43.
In related news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,080. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.
Centrus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.
