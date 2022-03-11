Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.34 EPS

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $5.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%.

LEU traded up $3.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.11. 6,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,503. Centrus Energy has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $716.41 million, a P/E ratio of 54.41 and a beta of 2.43.

In related news, CFO Philip O. Strawbridge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $536,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $477,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $2,180,080. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,635 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 17,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 164,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

