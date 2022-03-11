KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.00. The company had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,150. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $391.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.82. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $36.21.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 184.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,998 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 74.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,121 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $641,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 668.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,228 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.