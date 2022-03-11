Abundance Wealth Counselors Takes Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 60,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 15,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KEY opened at $22.96 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.13.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

