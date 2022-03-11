CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $285.00 Price Target at UBS Group

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $261.71.

Shares of CRWD opened at $190.33 on Thursday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $150.02 and a 1-year high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $225.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.21, a PEG ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,238 shares of company stock worth $25,387,143. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

