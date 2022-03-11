Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Issues Earnings Results

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $54.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.08 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $71.74.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 1,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total transaction of $96,803.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 4,034 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $234,980.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,980,000 after buying an additional 67,389 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 249.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 57,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,286,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,277,000 after acquiring an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,963,000 after acquiring an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.