Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.
NASDAQ ARVL opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.
Arrival Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.
