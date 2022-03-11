Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $20.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Arrival alerts:

NASDAQ ARVL opened at $3.68 on Thursday. Arrival has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Arrival by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,371,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,836,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arrival by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,784,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,859,000 after purchasing an additional 11,638,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Arrival by 261.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,655,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,461 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Arrival by 128.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,995,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrival in the 2nd quarter worth $9,616,000. 9.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.