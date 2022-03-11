Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA) Price Target Cut to GBX 170 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Alfa Financial Software (LON:ALFA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALFA. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.82) price objective on shares of Alfa Financial Software in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ALFA opened at GBX 162.30 ($2.13) on Thursday. Alfa Financial Software has a 12-month low of GBX 112.50 ($1.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 221 ($2.90). The firm has a market capitalization of £486.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 174.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Alfa Financial Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

About Alfa Financial Software

Alfa Financial Software Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and consultancy services to the asset finance industry in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It provides Alfa Systems, a software platform to administer retail and corporate businesses from point of sale through originations to contract management and remarketing; and Alfa Digital platform and apps suite, an omnichannel digital solution that delivers concepts, such as self-serve, customer onboarding, and mobility, as well as point of sale functionality across various devices.

