M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its stake in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 132,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $88.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.83. Owens Corning has a one year low of $79.35 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.10.

Owens Corning Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.