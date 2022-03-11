Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 76.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,217 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,114 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Credicorp worth $9,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 125.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.63.

NYSE:BAP opened at $160.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Credicorp Profile (Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.