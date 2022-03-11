Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) CFO Apostolos Zafolias Sells 2,178 Shares of Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $46,761.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Apostolos Zafolias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Friday, March 4th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,430 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $28,971.80.

On Friday, February 25th, Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,266 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $44,640.20.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $31,811.94.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $21.36 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $896.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 33.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 105,748 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 724.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 320,749 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 96,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 51,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNK. Zacks Investment Research raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.