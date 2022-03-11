Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Stake Reduced by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 603,022 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,645 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $60,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 12,407,412 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,219,000 after buying an additional 111,880 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,083 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 404.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,815 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 24,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 95,347.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,226 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $132.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.56 and a 52-week high of $143.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported ($5.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($6.99). The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 135.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -14.27%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $116.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.62.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

