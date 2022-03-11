Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 1,622 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vodafone Group by 1,311.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $15.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12 month low of $14.53 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOD. Zacks Investment Research raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

