Ritholtz Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,005 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.93.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $98.66 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average of $108.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.