Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,802,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,895 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,781,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.18.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $222.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.43 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.11. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

