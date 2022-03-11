Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Position Lowered by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lessened its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 49,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 31,016 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 474,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,964,000 after purchasing an additional 48,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 446.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,854 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

NYSE KEYS opened at $146.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.35. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total transaction of $319,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,183 shares of company stock worth $8,820,387. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

