Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 342.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,342 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $555,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $200.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $187.92 and a 52 week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

