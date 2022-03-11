Lindbrook Capital LLC Makes New $984,000 Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,772.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.62. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $110.24 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

