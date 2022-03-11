Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 398.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,872 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 103.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

NSC stock opened at $269.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.81. The company has a market capitalization of $64.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.43.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

