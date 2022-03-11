Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.40 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 99.90 ($1.31). Approximately 2,055,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,296,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.90 ($1.26).

EBOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($64,779.87).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

