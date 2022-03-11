Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 100.40 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 99.90 ($1.31). Approximately 2,055,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,296,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95.90 ($1.26).
EBOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.77) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.47) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £428.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 512.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 110.90.
In other Tritax EuroBox news, insider Robert Orr acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($64,779.87).
Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (LON:EBOX)
Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.
