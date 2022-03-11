EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) Trading Up 0.1%

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 2,484 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20.

Get EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.